Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.31 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.