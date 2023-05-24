Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,497 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

TSM opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $469.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

