Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 16,090 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of Robert Half International worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $92.27.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

