Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.