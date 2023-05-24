Commerce Bank Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

