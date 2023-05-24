Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $202.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock worth $806,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

