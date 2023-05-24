Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,600. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

