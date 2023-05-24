Tredje AP fonden Purchases 448 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.76.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.