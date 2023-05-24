Tredje AP fonden Purchases 448 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy Price Performance

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.