Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,579 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,307,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

