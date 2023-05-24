Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

