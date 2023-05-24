Commerce Bank Has $917,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

