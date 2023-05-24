Commerce Bank Has $937,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,314,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

