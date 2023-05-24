iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,701,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,204,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 318,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,843,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

