Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in DaVita were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

