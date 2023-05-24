Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

MAA opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

