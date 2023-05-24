Tredje AP fonden Invests $715,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,222,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

