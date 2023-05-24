Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 123,563 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.75%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.