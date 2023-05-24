Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.58 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

