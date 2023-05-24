Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

