Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Affirm were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,169,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.17. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

