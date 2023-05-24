Commerce Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

