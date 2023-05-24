Commerce Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 64,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

DTM stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

