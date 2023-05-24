Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.71.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $480.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

