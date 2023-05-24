Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.