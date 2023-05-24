Commerce Bank Sells 4,080 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.11% of QCR worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QCR by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,208,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Price Performance

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCRH opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $676.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Field purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $265,842.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,760 shares of company stock worth $156,320. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.