Tredje AP fonden Makes New $765,000 Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 61.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.7 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

