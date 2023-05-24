Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 24,810 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,086,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,978,000 after buying an additional 108,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.