Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,606 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 49.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

CLVT stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

