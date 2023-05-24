Tredje AP fonden Takes $772,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

