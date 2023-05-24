Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 9,084 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE ESTC opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

