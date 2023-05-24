CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

