Group One Trading L.P. Buys 708 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after buying an additional 352,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,780,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

