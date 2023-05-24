Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

