14,006 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $4,363,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.