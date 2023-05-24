abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.