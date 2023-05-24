Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

