abrdn plc Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

abrdn plc raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

