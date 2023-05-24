abrdn plc Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EMN opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.