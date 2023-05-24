CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 494.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

BIDU stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

