CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after buying an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.