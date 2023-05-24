CI Investments Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

