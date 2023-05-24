8,197 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 479.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

