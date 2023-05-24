Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,771 shares of company stock worth $5,281,872. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.