Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Stock Performance
NYSE IRM opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.