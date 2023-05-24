Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

