Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,065 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.