Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

