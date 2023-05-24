United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of UMC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
