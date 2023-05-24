Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $275.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.40 and its 200-day moving average is $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $286.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

