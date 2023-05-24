Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,456 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average of $206.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

