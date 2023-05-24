Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 254,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

